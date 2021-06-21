Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

ED opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

