186,268 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.77 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

