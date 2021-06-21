Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

ADTN stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

