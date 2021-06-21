Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.30% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 890,258 shares of company stock valued at $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares valued at $41,299,203. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

