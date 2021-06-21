Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $21.41 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

