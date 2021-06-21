Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $772,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

SNX stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

