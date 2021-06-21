Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 400.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

AX opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

