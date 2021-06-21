Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $163.17

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,119.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,733,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

