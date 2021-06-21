Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LL opened at $20.38 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

