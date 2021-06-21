Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 25,939 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of Renewable Energy Group worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

