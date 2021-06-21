Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,675 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock opened at $114.59 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

