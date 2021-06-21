Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $70.30 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.