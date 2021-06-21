Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 14,286 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of LivePerson worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1,355.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivePerson by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $61.59 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

