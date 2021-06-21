Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 229,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

CIEN opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

