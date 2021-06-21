Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

