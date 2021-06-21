Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 326 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

