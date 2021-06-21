Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,403 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $145.73 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

