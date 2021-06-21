Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 953 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $4,769,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

