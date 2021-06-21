Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $21,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

