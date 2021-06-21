Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.