Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 609,075 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,075 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coty by 323.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

