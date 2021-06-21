Northern Trust Corp Has $174.02 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of PulteGroup worth $174,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

