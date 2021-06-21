14,000 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $35.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

