Northern Trust Corp Has $178.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,295,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $178,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

