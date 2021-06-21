Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 128,269 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,269 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.