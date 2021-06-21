Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,232 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $32.85 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

