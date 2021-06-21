Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $125.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.