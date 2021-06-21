Northern Trust Corp Sells 69,765 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 69,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Las Vegas Sands worth $203,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

