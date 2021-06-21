Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 5,156 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.82 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

