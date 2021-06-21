Ergoteles LLC Invests $401,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,997,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

DHCAU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

