Ergoteles LLC Sells 14,297 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

XME stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

