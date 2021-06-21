Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,153,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

