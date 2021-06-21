Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

