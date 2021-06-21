13,724 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $36.52 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

