Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Position Reduced by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

