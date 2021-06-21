Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 8,875 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

