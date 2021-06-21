Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,229 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $190.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

