Cerity Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $237,000.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05.
In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.