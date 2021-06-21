Cerity Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

