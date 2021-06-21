642 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $335.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

