JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,071,188 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.98% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGMO opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.