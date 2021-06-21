Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,676.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 142,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

HPP stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.