Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $217.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

