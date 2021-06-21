Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

