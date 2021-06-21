Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,286 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE FRA opened at $13.11 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.