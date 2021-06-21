Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,134 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,940,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 460,037 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

