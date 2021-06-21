Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IONS opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

