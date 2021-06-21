Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $875,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 321,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 601,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

