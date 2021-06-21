Geode Capital Management LLC Has $182.13 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,541 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $182,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.06 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

