Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,883 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Regency Centers worth $188,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,699,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

