Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $193,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Western Union by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 841,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 5.4% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 49.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

